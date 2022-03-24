Joni Mitchell approves of Harry Styles naming his new album ‘Harry’s House’

Joni Mitchell has given her stamp of approval to the title of Harry Styles‘ recently-announced third solo album, ‘Harry’s House’.

Mitchell included a song called ‘Harry’s House/Centerpiece’ on her 1975 album ‘The Hissing of Summer Lawns’. The song, which details a failing marriage against a backdrop of materialist culture, interpolates the jazz standard ‘Centerpiece’ by Harry Edison and Jon Hendricks.

Shortly after Styles announced the album on Twitter yesterday (March 23), Mitchell retweeted his post, writing “love the title”. In another tweet, she shared the opening verse of her 1975 song.

love the title https://t.co/Pi8h5Jshgl — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) March 23, 2022

“Heatwaves on the runway

As the wheels set down

He takes his baggage off the carousel

He takes a taxi into town” — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) March 23, 2022

Styles is a noted fan of Mitchell’s. In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, the singer said his ‘Fine Line’ track ‘Canyon Moon’ was inspired by falling into “a pretty big Joni hole”, even tracking down the woman who built the dulcimer Mitchell plays on her 1971 album ‘Blue’. The following year, he covered Mitchell’s song ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

‘Harry’s House’ is set to arrive on May 20, following 2019’s ‘Fine Line’ and the former One Direction member’s 2017 self-titled debut. Styles announced the forthcoming album with a trailer in which he walks onstage at an empty theatre as a yellow house set design is hoisted up behind him.

Styles was spotted filming a music video on a giant bed outside Buckingham Palace last month. The singer also teased the project with cryptic social media activity, including following an Instagram account called You Are Home. A You Are Home website was also launched.

Next month, Styles will headline this year’s edition of Coachella alongside the likes of Kanye West, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion and more. Styles will embark on a UK and European headline tour in June.