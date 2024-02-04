Joni Mitchell reflects on surprise Newport Folk Festival set at 2024 Grammys

Joni Mitchell has reflected on her surprise appearance at Newport Folk Festival 2022 at the 2024 Grammys.

The annual awards ceremony is taking place in Los Angeles tonight (February 4), with Mitchell nominated for Best Folk Album for the live recording of that show.

The star made a rare public appearance to pick up the trophy at the premiere ceremony and was joined on stage by Brandi Carlile, who also performed with Mitchell at the event. “Well, thank you very much for coming,” Mitchell told the crowd, who gave her a standing ovation.

“I don’t know what to say about this. We had so much fun at that concert. I think you can feel it on the record. It’s a very joyous record because of the people that I played with, and the spirit of the occasion was very high, and it went onto the record. Even the audience sounds like music. Thank you.”

The award is the folk icon’s 10th Grammy across her career. She won her first in 1969 for Best Folk Performance for ‘Clouds’, while her most recent victory prior to tonight came in 2022 with the Best Historical Album Grammy for ‘Joni Mitchell Archives – Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963–1967)’.

Mitchell is set to perform at the Grammys’ telecast ceremony later tonight. It will mark her first live appearance at the Grammys in her career.

Elsewhere, the likes of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, SZA, Travis Scott, U2 and more are also set to give live performances at the event. SZA led the nominations going into the ceremony with a total of nine, with Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, and Miley Cyrus among the other artists up for multiple categories.

Check back to NME.com for all of the action from the 2024 Grammys as it happens, and follow along with all of the winners as they’re announced here.