Joni Mitchell announces second Los Angeles headlining show

Joni Mitchell has announced a second headlining show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this October due to “overwhelming demand” – find ticketing details below.

The newly-added date was announced via Joni Mitchell’s social media accounts last night (January 31), and is set to take place on October 20. The show, and the previously announced gig on October 19, will mark the folk icon’s first headlining shows in the city of Los Angeles in 24 years.

Pre-sale tickets to the October 20 show will go on sale today (January 1) at 10am PT (6pm GMT) through an access code that can only be obtained by signing up for Joni Mitchell’s email list. Sign up for the mailing list for the pre-sale access code here.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second @HollywoodBowl show has been added for October 20th. The only way to get access to the artist pre-sale code is if you sign up for Joni Mitchell’s email list. Tickets go on-sale Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10am PT. Subscribe here:… pic.twitter.com/zlJaxoVU8o — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) February 1, 2024

Meanwhile, general on-sale tickets to both the October 19 and 20 shows will go on sale on Friday (February 2) via Ticketmaster.

Prior to the news of both headlining shows in Los Angeles, it was announced earlier this week that Joni Mitchell will finally be performing at the Grammy Awards for the first time ever this weekend (February 4).

Mitchell is a nine-time Grammy winner, clinching her first award in 1969 with Best Folk Performance for ‘Clouds’. Her most recent Grammy win came in 2022 when her ‘Joni Mitchell Archives – Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963–1967)’ was named Best Historical Album.

In 2002, Mitchell was the recipient of the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This year, she is being nominated in the Best Folk Album category for the 2023 live album, ‘Joni Mitchell at Newport’.

‘Joni Mitchell at Newport’ was recorded at the musician’s 2022 surprise set at the legendary music festival – which she last appeared at in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Brandi Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

Following the Newport set, Mitchell played her first full headline set in over two decades in June 2023, at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state. At the show, like the Newport performance, she played with Carlile and a group of collaborators including Marcus Mumford, delivering a 24-song set of tracks from across her career and a few covers.