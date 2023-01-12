Joni Mitchell to be honoured with Gershwin Prize

Joni Mitchell is set to be honoured with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the US Library of Congress.

The veteran singer-songwriter will be awarded on March 1 at a tribute concert in Washington.

She joins a host of heavyweights who have previously been awarded the prize since it was established in 2007, including Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Lionel Richie.

Mitchell is also the third woman to be recognised, after Carole King in 2013 and Gloria Estefan in 2019.

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages,” Carla Hayden, the librarian of Congress, said in a statement via NPR. “Joni Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honoured to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius.”

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell added in the Library of Congress press release. “Thank you for honouring me.”

It is unclear at this stage whether she will be performing at the forthcoming tribute concert.

Meanwhile, later this summer, Mitchell is set to continue her return to the stage, playing her first headline show in 23 years according to Brandi Carlile.

Last year, she also announced plans to release her comeback Newport Folk Festival performance as a live album.

Mitchell performed a surprise set at the legendary music festival during the summer – which she last appeared at in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ (for which Marcus Mumford was also welcomed out) and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.