Joni Mitchell to perform at 2024 Grammys

For the first time in her six-decade career, Joni Mitchell will finally perform at the Grammy Awards this weekend.

The Recording Academy has confirmed that the iconic Canadian folk musician will finally make her debut on the Grammys stage at this weekend’s awards ceremony on Sunday, February 4.

The news was announced by the Recording Academy on X, as well as corroboration via Joni Mitchell’s own account.

✨ Don’t miss nine-time GRAMMY winner and past @MusiCares Person of the Year @jonimitchell’s first-ever #GRAMMYs performance! Tune-in to @cbs on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. 🔗 Learn more: https://t.co/2KhLxCN6as pic.twitter.com/nOWzrQMeAD — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 28, 2024

Advertisement

Don’t miss 9-time GRAMMY winner and past @MusiCares Person of the Year Joni Mitchell’s first ever #GRAMMYs performance! Tune-in to @CBS on Sunday. Feb. 4 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/U5gLBjNQ5J — Joni Mitchell (@jonimitchell) January 28, 2024

Other performers at the 2024 Grammys include U2 – who will be streaming their performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas – Burna Boy, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Joni Mitchell is a nine-time Grammy winner, clinching her first award in 1969 with Best Folk Performance for ‘Clouds’. Her most recent Grammy win came in 2022 when her ‘Joni Mitchell Archives – Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963–1967)’ was named Best Historical Album.

In 2002, Mitchell was the recipient of the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award. This year, Mitchell is being nominated in the Best Folk Album category for the 2023 live album, ‘Joni Mitchell at Newport’.

‘Joni Mitchell at Newport’ was recorded at the musician’s 2022 surprise set at the legendary music festival – which she last appeared at in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Brandi Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.

Advertisement

Following the Newport set, Joni Mitchell played her first full headline set in over two decades in June 2023, at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state. At the show, like the Newport performance, Mitchell played with Carlile and a group of collaborators including Marcus Mumford, delivering a 24-song set of tracks from across her career and a few covers.