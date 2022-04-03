Joni Mitchell to present at the 2022 Grammys

Joni Mitchell will be making a rare appearance at this year’s Grammys, where she is due to present an award.

The singer-songwriter, who has largely kept out of the public eye since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, is also nominated for Best Historical Album for ‘Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)’.

On Friday (April 1), Mitchell was named Person of the Year at the 2022 MusiCares gala. The special event took place at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, raising funds for the charity MusiCare’s programmes and relief efforts.

Advertisement

A number of of musicians took part on the night to pay tribute, including Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell.

During the event, there was a group singalong of ‘Big Yellow Taxi’, with Mitchell taking to the stage for the first time in nine years to deliver the final line: “Put up a parking lot”.

Mitchell said in her acceptance speech (via Pitchfork): “Everybody was splendid; it just kept getting better and better and better. I can retire now and just let other people do it.”

The 2022 Grammys ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas tonight (April 3).

Lady Gaga, who has been nominated for five awards, is the latest artist to be confirmed to be performing at the event. She joins Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, John Legend and J Balvin with Maria Becerra.

Advertisement

Foo Fighters had also been set to perform live, but the band have since cancelled their appearance, as well as all of their upcoming tour dates, following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last week. The Grammys will, however, pay tribute to Hawkins during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Mitchell recently declared her support for Neil Young, announcing plans to remove her discography from Spotify in protest of the service platforming misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

She also gave her stamp of approval to the title of Harry Styles‘ recently-announced third solo album, ‘Harry’s House’.

Mitchell included a song called ‘Harry’s House/Centerpiece’ on her 1975 album ‘The Hissing of Summer Lawns’. Shortly after Styles announced the album on Twitter, she retweeted his post, writing “love the title”.