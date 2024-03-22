Joni Mitchell’s music is finally back on Spotify

Joni Mitchell‘s music has finally been made available on Spotify once again.

Two years ago, Mitchell announced that she would be removing her entire catalog from streaming giant Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young after he withdrew his music from the platform in protest of the service platforming misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of today (March 22), Mitchell’s music has been reinstated, less than two weeks after Young announced his return to the platform. Mitchell has yet to publicly comment on her return to the platform.

Advertisement

In January 2022, Young announced his withdrawal from Spotify over concerns that the streaming giant was giving “irresponsible” podcasts such as The Joe Rogan Experience spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines. Shortly after, Mitchell shared a statement to her website announcing that she would be following in the footsteps of Young.

While she stopped short of naming Rogan – who had a $100million exclusivity contract with Spotify at the time – she did share a link to the open letter signed by hundreds of scientists and medical professionals hitting out at Rogan’s podcast.

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify,” Mitchell wrote at the time. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

The Joe Rogan Experience‘s exclusivity to Spotify has since ended, and has been picked up by Apple and Amazon, prompting Young’s return to Spotify. Young wrote in an entry on his website earlier this month: “Spotify, the #1 streaming of low res music in the world – Spotify where you get less quality than we made, will now be home of my music again.”

He continued, explaining: “My decision comes as music services Apple and Amazon have started serving the same disinformation podcast features I opposed at Spotify. I cannot just leave Apple and Amazon, like I did with Spotify, because my music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all.”