Jonny Greenwood says The Smile have “a big backlog of ideas” for new music

The Smile have “a big backlog of ideas” for new music, according to their guitarist Jonny Greenwood.

The band – Greenwood, his Radiohead bandmate Thom Yorke, and former Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – released their debut album ‘A Light For Attracting Attention’ in 2022. Earlier this year they confirmed that work had begun on a follow-up.

Now, Greenwood has told Consequence that the band are “still firing off each other” and “wanna keep moving forward” with new music.

“The frustration of having not had access to playing in a band for a couple of years [has] just built up a big backlog of ideas,” he said. “We’re still firing off each other, and it feels productive. So, while that’s happening, we just wanna keep moving forward, I think.”

Of their debut album, he added: “We were doing a lot of the songs live, and we’ve made some faithful recordings of those.

“I think [the record is about] the whole dynamic of three people and the limits that you have… and trying to enjoy that and work within them.”

The band have already debuted some new songs live on tour.

They played a new song called ‘Bending Hectic’ at Montreux Jazz Festival in July, the lyrics of which Thom Yorke said had been written “about half an hour” before they were due to play. They also debuted three other songs throughout the summer while on tour in Europe: ‘Bodies Laughing’, ‘Friend Of A Friend’ and ‘Colours Fly’.

The band will return to North America for a string of 18 shows, which includes their first ever gig in Mexico City. You can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

JUNE 2023

21 – Mexico City, Auditorio Nacional

22 – Mexico City, Auditorio Nacional

25 – Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

29 – Miami, FL, James L. Knight Center

30 – St Augustine, FL, The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

JULY 2023

02 – North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

03 – Asheville, NC, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

05 – Richmond, VA, The National

07 – Forest Hills, NY, Forest Hills Stadium

08 – Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall

10 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

11 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Ballroom

15 – Laval, QC, Canada, Place Bell

19 – Kansas City, MO, Midland Theatre

20 – Chesterfield, MO, The Factory