Listen to the ‘Licorice Pizza’ soundtrack featuring new Jonny Greenwood song

Jonny Greenwood has contributed a new track called ‘Licorice Pizza’ to the forthcoming Paul Thomas Anderson film of the same name. Listen below.

The Radiohead guitarist – who’s scored several of Anderson’s movies, including There Will Be Blood, The Master and Inherent Vice – appears on the original soundtrack to the Alana Haim-starring coming-of-age drama, which is set in the 1970s.

Reflecting that era, the newly released Licorice Pizza soundtrack features ‘Life On Mars?’ by David Bowie, ‘Let Me Roll It’ by Paul McCartney and Wings, ‘Peace Frog’ by The Doors, and ‘If You Could Read My Mind’ by Gordon Lightfoot.

Elsewhere are the likes of Nina Simone, Bing Crosby, Chuck Berry and Clarence Carter. You can see the full tracklist and cover artwork below.

Tune in here:

1. Nina Simone – ‘July Tree’

2. Chris Norman / Suzi Quatro – ‘Stumblin’ In’

3. Johnny Guarnieri – ‘Sometimes I’m Happy’

4. Bing Crosby / The Andrews Sisters – ‘Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (Single Version)’ [ft. Vic Schoen and His Orchestra]

5. Chico Hamilton Quintet – ‘Blue Sands’ [ft. Buddy Collette]

6. Sonny & Cher – ‘But You’re Mine’

7. Chuck Berry – ‘My Ding-a-Ling (Live at Fillmore Auditorium, San Francisco, CA/1967)’ [ft. Steve Miller Band]

8. The Doors – ‘Peace Frog’

9. Paul McCartney / Wings – ‘Let Me Roll It’

10. David Bowie – ‘Life on Mars?’

11. Clarence Carter – ‘Slip Away’

12. Seals & Crofts – ‘Diamond Girl’

13. Mason Williams – ‘Greensleeves’

14. Donovan – ‘Barabajagal’

15. Congregation – ‘Softly Whispering I Love You’

16. Jonny Greenwood – ‘Licorice Pizza’

17. Gordon Lightfoot – ‘If You Could Read My Mind’

18. James Gang – ‘Walk Away’

19. Blood, Sweat & Tears – ‘Lisa, Listen to Me’

20. Taj Mahal – ‘Tomorrow May Not Be Your Day’

Meanwhile, early reactions to Licorice Pizza have seen Alana Haim receive huge praise for her debut acting performance. Some of those who attended an early screening called the movie a “masterpiece” and “brilliant”.

During a recent interview, Haim called her time on the film a “huge growing experience”, reflecting on working without with her sisters Este and Danielle.

“My two older siblings have carried me through life, so it was jarring to be like, ‘Oh, they can’t get me out of this one’,” she explained.

“I also couldn’t blame them for anything, or be like, ‘Danielle did it, not me’. I had to show up on set every day, know what I was doing, and hold my own.”

Licorice Pizza is released nationwide in the US on December 25.