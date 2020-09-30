Listen to Jónsi’s new collaboration with Robyn, ‘Salt Licorice’

Jónsi has shared his new collaboration with Robyn — you can listen to ‘Salt Licorice’ below.

The track is taken from Jónsi’s upcoming new album ‘Shiver’ — his first solo LP in a decade — which is set for release on Friday (October 2) via Krunk.

Described as an ode to “Scandinavian pain”, ‘Salt Licorice’ has been co-produced by PC Music‘s A. G. Cook.

Advertisement

Speaking about the track, Robyn said in a statement: “‘Salt Licorice’ is such a cute and perfect pop song. It makes me want to dance violently and make out at the same time.

“It was a no-brainer to say yes to singing it with Jónsi. The pretty emails I get with a thousand emojis in them from him is a bonus that came with our collaboration as well!”

So far, Jónsi has previewed his upcoming album by releasing the singles ‘Exhale’, ‘Swill’ and ‘Cannibal’. You can see the full tracklist for Jónsi’s ‘Shiver’ below.

1. Exhale

2. Shiver

3. Cannibal (with Liz Fraser)

4. Wildeye

5. Sumarið Sem Aldrei Kom

6. Kórall

7. Salt Licorice (with Robyn)

8. Hold

9. Swill

10. Grenade

11. Beautiful Boy

Advertisement

Back in August, Robyn featured on ‘Impact’ — a collaborative track with SG Lewis and Channel Tres.

“‘Impact’ is possibly my favourite record I’ve ever been a part of,” Lewis said of the song. “The chemistry between Channel and Robyn is so powerful, and creates something so unique.

“Channel is an artist I believe will go on to create a musical legacy as important as the one Robyn has already created, and to have the two of them on this record together is insane.”