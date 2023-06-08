JooE on life after MOMOLAND: “Everything worried me”

K-pop idol JooE has opened up about life after the disbandment of her former group MOMOLAND.

JooE is set to appear on the upcoming Mnet reality TV show Queendom Puzzle, a spin-off of the popular Queendom series. In a newly released preview of the first episode, the former MOMOLAND member opened up about life after the group.

During a segment introducing JooE as a contestant of Queendom Puzzle, the singer spoke about how she was “trying to work alone” after Momoland “separated”.

“Everything worried me,” she said. “JooE is both the artist and the manager. I’m the manager of myself.” The episode then showed a clip of JooE driving to the show’s studio alone, as she asks: “Am I the only one who’s late?”

The singer then hilariously recalls how she drove to the wrong studio, saying how she finally realised the two similarly named CJ ENM buildings in Sangam and Ilsam are different.

“I was sleeping before [as a member of MOMOLAND], so everywhere seemed the same,” she said. “I can feel the importance of the presence of a manager. Now, I’m alone.”

MOMOLAND confirmed that they would be disbanding in February 2023, with all six members taking to their individual Instagram pages with identical letters addressing their break up after seven years together.

The six members of MOMOLAND had left their long-time label MLD Entertainment in January 2023. At the time, the K-pop agency announced that the sextet would not be renewing their exclusive contracts with the company following discussions.