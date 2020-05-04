Jools Holland gives fans sneak peek into how show is filmed with artists in lockdown

Jools Holland has shared behind the scenes details of how he is filming his show during the coronavirus lockdown.

Posting on his social media, he shared a photo of himself having a Zoom call with Christine and The Queens, ahead of the Later… With Jools Holland episode set to air on BBC2 on Friday, May 15.

In the caption, Holland wrote: “In these unprecedented circumstances my forthcoming TV series will be me and (socially) distant guest, discussing their life in music and revealing some of their favourite moments from our vast archives.

“We also feature some new music (sent in from artists at home).

“All from my studio in Greenwich, where I very much enjoyed chatting with @christineandthequeens – 10pm, Friday 15th May, BBC2.”

This comes after Christine and The Queens shared a moving cover of Neil Young’s ‘Heart Of Gold’.

The French musician – whose real name is Héloïse Letissier – has been sharing a variety of covers and new songs while in lockdown due to the global pandemic.

Her latest missive sees her singing the classic song from her studio in France while layered backing vocals and a sparse instrumental track play behind her.

At the end of the clip, which she shared on her Instagram page with the song’s central lyric as the caption, she sent her fans a message.

“Have a good day everybody,” she said to the camera, before turning off the recording. Watch it below now.