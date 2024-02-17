Jordan North comments on his departure from Radio 1: “I’ll be back soon”

Jordan North has officially announced his departure from BBC Radio 1.

Yesterday, the BBC announced that the Lancashire host was leaving the radio station after a decade of working there. He has hosted the drivetime show with Vick Hope since 2021, along with other shows at the station.

Now, North has shared his own statement about the shock move, taking to social media to share a series of photos from his time at Radio 1. “I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all my wonderful colleagues / talented producers at Radio 1 who many I consider to be friends for life and will miss greatly, you’ve all reached out to me over the past 24 hours and it really has meant a lot,” he wrote.

Advertisement

The Burnley presenter went on to thank his numerous BBC Radio 1 presenters, saying: “to my amazing fellow presenters I wish I could thank you all personally, I’ve loved working with you it’s been an absolute blast!” He also gave a special shoutout to “my partner in crime Vick Hope… I’ll miss being on air with you every day.” North went on to “most importantly” thank the many listeners of his shows: “Your kind words & messages have been so lovely, THANK YOU SO MUCH.”

“I’ll be back soon, and can’t wait to see you all again.”

North is set to be replaced by Made in Chelsea‘s Jamie Laing, a move which has proved controversial amongst listeners. Laing previously filled in for Mollie King from October 22 due to maternity leave.

One user expressed frustration at Laing, a media personality, being picked over other journalists, writing: “I like Jamie Laing so no personal shade, but anyone else just completely despondent about the state of creative fields now? Radio (like podcasting and interviewing and documentary making) is a trained skill but everyone is being overlooked for a reality star with a good agent.”

Other listeners have taken a more critical approach, saying: “Jamie Laing has never needed a job in his life and so he can do the thing that the middle class do every day – fill up creative glamorous dream jobs – and be piss average, often undertrained, and tone deaf with entitlement in the process.” Take a look at some more reactions below:

i like jamie laing so no personal shade, but anyone else just completely despondent about the state of creative fields now? radio (like podcasting and interviewing and documentary making) is a trained skill but everyone is being overlooked for a reality star with a good agent https://t.co/SXdzIg3AUJ — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) February 16, 2024

Advertisement

Jamie Laing has never needed a job in his life and so he can do the thing that the middle class do every day – fill up creative glamorous dream jobs – and be piss average, often undertrained, and tone deaf with entitlement in the process (Yes, he’s a sound guy, fine) — rhys thomas (he/him) (@_rhysthomas_) February 16, 2024

i like some of the jamie laing sweets. but what does he know about radio pic.twitter.com/uAt25NCZZb — nadira (@nadirawrites) February 16, 2024

Jordan North not taking the news well. pic.twitter.com/3FELVVloVT — JR Hartleys landline. (@JRsLandline) February 16, 2024

To replace Jordan North, a funny, northern, relatable chap with a posh toff from Made In Chelsea just screams classism to me. R1 will be dead in the water for me if Greg James ever leaves. His back will hurt from carrying it alone. https://t.co/wvbim8L0np — Molly (@molly_dp) February 16, 2024

North has formerly worked at Rock FM and Capital Manchester. He also appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2020, finishing as a runner-up to Giovanna Fletcher.

North also currently hosts the popular podcast Help I Sexted My Boss alongside etiquette expert William Hanson.