Jordan North to leave BBC Radio 1 after 10 years – to be replaced by Jamie Laing

BBC Radio 1 has announced Jordan North will leave the radio station and is set to be replaced by Made in Chelsea‘s Jamie Laing.

North has presented at Radio 1 for a decade, and formerly co-hosted their drivetime show with Vick Hope. Filling in for the Burnley radio host will be Jamie Laing, who rose to fame on Made in Chelsea. He is set to take over on March 4.

In a post on social media, the station said: “Radio 1 will be saying goodbye to Jordan North. Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters. Thank you for everything.”

Though North has not officially announced or commented on his departure, Laing has called working at Radio 1 “an absolute dream”. He previously worked at BBC Radio 1 during Mollie King’s maternity leave.

“I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been on air with Radio 1 in recent years, so to be joining Vick on Drivetime is just incredible,” he said. “I’m beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journeys home.”

Head of the station Aled Haydn Jones said that “young audiences have loved” Laing, and praised North as “an amazing presenter and a valued colleague… and I’m so proud of his journey with us”.

“He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley,” he continued. North raised more than £700,000 for Comic Relief in 2022 thanks to rowing over 100 miles to his hometown.

Other Radio 1 presenters have paid tribute to North. Charlie Hedges called Jordan “such a beautiful human and amazing broadcaster” while Jack Saunders said the news was “not how I wanted to end my week”.

“Not just a great presenter but a really good guy too,” wrote Melvin Odoom. Sam McGregor further said he would be “missed a truck load”.

North has presented Radio 1’s drivetime show with Vick since 2021, and has created segments such as Judge Jordan, Something Songs and Complete the Year, the latter of which has been dubbed radio’s hardest quiz.

He formerly worked at Rock FM and Capital Manchester. He also appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2020, finishing as a runner-up to Giovanna Fletcher.

North also currently hosts the popular podcast Help I Sexted My Boss alongside etiquette expert William Hanson.