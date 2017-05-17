Jordan Peele and Chance The Rapper discuss Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and possible ‘Get Out’ musical

The comedian director and the Chicago rapper linked up for a new interview feature for 'Teen Vogue'

Jordan Peele and Chance The Rapper have discussed working with Kanye West, their love of Dave Chappelle, and a possible musical based on Get Out in a new joint interview.

The Get Out director interviewed the Chicago rapper for the latest cover feature of Teen Vogue, with the two conversing on a number of subjects throughout the chat.

Speaking about West – who Chance collaborated with twice last year on the songs ‘Ultralight Beam’ and ‘All We Got’ – the rapper revealed that the ‘Life of Pablo’ artist is “very big on multitasking.”

“We’ll have a studio rented out, and he’ll bounce between rooms working on different songs, writing for a second or adding or subtracting productions,” Chance said. “He’ll also put a bunch of people in a room that he thinks might have good ideas and try to see what they come up with. I remember one night we had a lady who produced the Lego film, a bunch of coding people, and a magician all in a room together trying to figure out how they could make him disappear onstage. I don’t know if he ever figured that shit out!”

Chance also hailed West and Chappelle as the “most confident, powerful, important, contemporary male black figures”, along with former President Barack Obama.

“I would largely attribute my identity — as it relates to music labels and corporate music giants — to Dave Chappelle and his relationship to and firm standing in Hollywood,” he said.

Peele also hinted that he’d like to work with Chance in the future – possibly on a Get Out musical.

