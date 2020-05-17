Jorge Santana, guitarist and brother of Carlos, dies aged 68

Jorge Santana, guitarist and youngest brother of the legendary Carlos Santana, has died aged 68.

Carlos revealed the news that Jorge had died of natural causes in a post on Facebook on Friday (May 15).

“We take time to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our beloved brother Jorge,” he wrote. “He transitioned unto the realm of light that cast no shadow.

“The eyes of my heart clearly see him right in between our glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father Jose.

“They are caressing his face and kissing his hands showering him with Light and Love. We love cherish and honor your soul MEMO. Carlos and the Santana family.”

Wetaketime tocelebratethemagnificentspiritof ourbelovedbrotherJorgeHe transitioned unto the realm of light… Posted by Carlos Santana on Friday, May 15, 2020

Santana began playing guitar aged 14 when he moved from Mexico to San Francisco, joining a band called Malo (formerly called The Malibus) in the 1960s, who eventually ended up being signed to Warner Brothers in 1972.

After the band broke up, Santana released two solo albums, a self-titled effort and another called ‘It’s All About Love’.

He went on to tour with brother Carlos, and also worked at his management company as a director of artist relations, before writing, recording and releasing an album called ‘Santana Brothers’ with Carlos and the pair’s cousin, Carlos Hernandez.