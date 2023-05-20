Jorja Smith announces new album ‘Falling Or Flying’

Jorja Smith has confirmed details of her second album ‘Falling Or Flying’ alongside a string of UK record release shows.

Set for release September 29, ‘Falling Or Flying’ is the follow-up to Smith’s debut album ‘Lost And Found’ and 2021’s “sonic waiting room” EP ‘Be Right Back’.

According to a press release, the new album “thrillingly broaches any gap between Jazz, Soul, R&B and Funky House”.

Smith said the songs on the record “touch on breakups, relationships with my friends, relationships with old friends, relationships with myself. It’s definitely about a lot of relationships, but every song I write I can sing it to myself,” she added. “This is the first time I’m putting stuff out there that I can connect with right now.”

falling or flying, my second album!!! Out 29th September 2023. I can’t believe it tbh…. Pre-Order > https://t.co/l9ubA2rIBg Album cover shot by Liz Johnson Artur!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PIajDQe7RD — Jorja Smith (@JorjaSmith) May 18, 2023

“I don’t slow down enough,” she continued. “This album is like my brain. There’s always so much going on but each song is definitely a standstill moment.”

‘Falling Or Flying’ will feature recently released singles ‘Try Me’ and ‘Little Things’. Speaking about the latter, Smith said: “The song is pretty self explanatory, I had a lil concoction – rum, ting and a magnum. When we started creating this song I was just imagining hearing this walking into a party and seeing someone I’d had my eye on. It’s fun!”

Alongside the announcement, Jorja Smith has confirmed a string of album release shows in support of ‘Falling Or Flying’. Tickets are onsale now.

Jorja Smith plays:

September

28 – Pryzm, Kingston (with Banquet Records)

30 – Level, Nottingham (with Rough Trade)

October

04 – Outernet, London (with Rough Trade)

09 – SWX, Bristol (with Rough Trade)

In a three-star review of ‘Be Right Back’, NME wrote: “As Jorja Smith takes her time to release a second album that lives up to the hype, the steadily sombre ‘Be Right Back’ is a perfect prelude to her next chapter. Experimenting with different vocal registers and taking advantage of how harmoniously her voice goes with live instruments, she’s shared a collection that should leave you itching for her next step. If these are loosies, it’s proof of how top-notch her craft is.”