Jorja Smith has written a Bond theme song

We've been expecting you...

Jorja Smith has revealed that she’s written a Bond song, ahead of 007’s big screen return next year.

Appearing on The Official Big Top 40, the singer revealed how she’d previously taken inspiration from the iconic spy franchise to create her own unofficial theme.

“That’s a dream. Yeah I’d love to write a Bond song. I really do. I kind of wrote one, like a pretend one, but I do really want to write one, I’d love to,”she said.

“I like writing cinematic things. Things for films. I always imagine movies in my head sometimes when I’m writing songs.”

While Jorja is keen to take on the prestigious honour, she’ll have to fend off the likes of Dua Lipa – who is currently the bookies favourite to record the next theme.

It comes after last month saw the big title reveal for Bond 25 – the dramatic No Time To Die.

Marking Daniel Craig’s final outing as Bond, filming was halted after Craig injured his ankle during a shoot in Jamaica earlier this year. The actor reportedly slipped while running and was flown to the US for extensive scans, later requiring “minor” surgery on the injury.

It’s also claimed that Christoph Waltz is set to return to the franchise as Blofeld after he was spotted on set at Pinewood Studios. The actor played the villain in 2015’s Spectre, but had said he wouldn’t appear in the next movie in the franchise.

In a live event held in April, producer Barbara Broccoli said No Time To Die would begin with Bond not on active service and “enjoying himself” in his “spiritual home”. The cast for the film was also confirmed at the time, including Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, and Rami Malek.

No Time To Die hits cinemas on April 3 2020.