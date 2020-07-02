Jorja Smith has shared a new video for her cover of St. Germain‘s ‘Rose Rouge’ – watch it below.

Set to land on the upcoming Blue Note ‘Re:imagined’ album, Smith’s cover of the 2000 single has now been released with a hard-hitting video that features various clips from some of the recent anti-racism protests that have been taking place around the world following the death of George Floyd.

“We have to continue the conversation around injustices that are and have been inflicted upon black people all over the world,” Smith said in a statement. “This video is a tribute to all the people who have paved the way for black empowerment and freedom. We are not going to stay quiet – black lives matter – they always have. Samona, who directed the video, captured the togetherness and power of the movement and I hope when you watch, you feel with us.”

Advertisement

You can watch the video below:

The video’s director, Samona Olanipekun, added: “With so much currently happening and even more yet to happen, I felt it was important to take stock. The film was an opportunity to highlight the immense effort being made including the strength and the spirit display. It’s so easy to get disheartened and lose sight of what we’re fighting for.

“Jorja’s Rose Rouge is a beautiful track that has the power to unite and inspire. It was only right that we aimed to match that energy with the visuals. It was also important to draw a link to the freedom fighters that came before us. We’re part of a fight that began long before most of us were born and it’s highly likely it will continue after we are gone; all we can do is carry the baton and continue to demand change.”

Due to arrive September 25, ‘Re:imagined’ will feature a collection of classic Blue Note tracks reworked and newly recorded by a selection of the jazz, soul and R&B scene’s most exciting young talents.

Those set to appear on the album include Jorja Smith, Ezra Collective, Nubya Garcia, Shabaka Hutchings, Jordan Rakei, Poppy Ajudha, Emma-Jean Thackray, and more.

Advertisement

Jorja Smith’s ‘Rose Rouge’ follows the release of ‘Kiss Me In The Morning’, a track taken from La La Land director Damien Chazelle’s new Netflix series The Eddy.

The show, which arrived on May 8, focuses on a jazz musician who runs a club in Paris called The Eddy. A synopsis for the show reads: “The owner of a Paris jazz club gets tangled up with dangerous criminals as he fights to protect his business, his band and his teenage daughter.”