Jorja Smith is hosting a new BBC Radio 3 show that aims to soothe listeners and provide escape through music.

The singer’s programme, titled ‘Tearjerker’, is a 12-part series that launched its first two episodes on Saturday night (January 16). The first one-hour part is described as “string-inspired music that just catches you”, and the second is a collection of Smith’s favourite piano pieces. You can listen to the series on BBC Sounds.

Episode one “focuses on Jorja’s favourite string-inspired music, including tracks from Kano, Laura Mvula and Sade. She says they are tracks that make her feel ‘safe’, where ‘silky vocals’ take her to new, more comforting places”.

I’m presenting a new show called Tearjerker on @BBCSounds full of music u can escape to 🥺https://t.co/CNhkyZNtzd pic.twitter.com/yGtRue4Ieo — Jorja Smith (@JorjaSmith) January 18, 2021

In other news, Smith teamed up with Enny last month for a remix of the rising South East London rapper’s single ‘Peng Black Girls’.

Enny, who is signed to Smith’s label FAMM, released her third single featuring Amia Brave, in November. “Everything about the remix coming together honestly feels like a divine hand,” Enny said of the work. “It was created in a slight state of panic during the first lockdown by Paya & Srigala but we all knew it was something special when we heard it.

“Then to have Jorja drop a cold verse and bring a whole new vibe to it. Madness! The remix song and vid all just reiterate again the culture of being ‘Black and British’ and living in it.”

Smith collaborated last year with Popcaan on the single ‘Come Over’. It marked Smith’s fifth single of 2020, however, she hasn’t released an album since her 2018 debut ‘Lost & Found‘.