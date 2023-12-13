Jorja Smith shares animated video for Christmas cover of ‘Stay Another Day’

Jorja Smith has shared a winter animated video for her cover of East 17‘s Christmas Classic ‘Stay Another Day’. Check it out below.

The original song was released back in 1994 and has become an evergreen festive staple despite the lyrics not being festive at all. Smith’s interpretation of the 90’s classic features her renowned vocals at the front and centre.

Speaking about covering the track in a press release, Smith said: “I had a lot of fun putting my own unique spin on this timeless Christmas classic. Hope you all enjoy it!”

The video, created by London based production company BlinkInk, follows a lonely fox navigating the big city in all its darkness, as its eventually drawn by Smith’s voice to the brighter side of city life.

Speaking about the video in a press release, BlinkInk’s director Jack Brown said: “‘Stay Another Day’ has been totally transformed by Jorja’s take and I think the lyrics have a whole new sense of meaning. For the music video I wanted it to have a lovely handmade, classical look, while also being unexpected and giving the viewer the feeling of being a ghost of the Christmas past, floating through the video.”

In other news, Smith was announced as one of the performers for next year’s edition of Reading and Leeds festival.

Other acts announced to perform at the the annual twin-site festival are 21 Savage, The Prodigy, Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

Elsewhere, the V&A East Museum will launch with an exhibition that celebrates Black British music.

The Music Is Black: A British Story will feature new contributions and BBC archive material from contemporary Black British music acts including Little Simz, Stormzy and Smith.