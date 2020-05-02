Jorja Smith shares jazzy new song ‘Kiss Me In The Morning’

Jorja Smith has shared a new song – listen to ‘Kiss Me In The Morning’ below.

The track is taken from La La Land director Damien Chazelle’s new Netflix series The Eddy.

The show, which comes out on May 8, focuses on a jazz musician who runs a club in Paris called The Eddy. A synopsis for the show reads: “The owner of a Paris jazz club gets tangled up with dangerous criminals as he fights to protect his business, his band and his teenage daughter.”

Advertisement

Hear ‘Kiss Me In The Morning’ below.

Jorja Smith is appearing alongside a host of artists including Tame Impala and Erykah Badu as part of NTS Radio’s 24-hour livestream concert Remote Utopias today (May 2).

Over 50 artists, including Black Midi, Deb Never, Four Tet, JME, JPEGMAFIA, Rejjie Snow, Skrillex, Weyes Blood and Sunn O))) will also take part in the stream, which will raise funds for The Global Foodbanking Network, a charity providing food to those in need around the globe.

The new song is Jorja Smith’s first new music since 2019 Burna Boy collaboration ‘Be Honest’, the pair’s second collaboration.

Advertisement

The singer released her debut album ‘Lost & Found’ in 2018. Saying that the album justified the hype around the singer in a four-star review, NME wrote: “Smith’s made the grade on this serviceable first record ‘Lost & Found’, and the path to her becoming Britain’s next global export is looking pretty clear.”