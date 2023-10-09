Joseph Lawrence shares powerful new single ‘My Church, My Lady’

Joseph Lawrence has shared a powerful new single, ‘My Church, My Lady’. Check it out below.

The track marks the first new material from the fast-rising UK vocalist and songwriter since his debut project, ‘Trials Of A Dream – Chapter 1’, which arrived earlier this year via RCA.

The epic new track sees Lawrence showcase his powerful vocal style which first put him on the map, and introduces new influences to his signature jazz-pop-inspired sound. This comes as he introduces aspects of R&B and hip-hop, as well as an electronic-inspired beat which transforms it into a dancefloor classic.

Out now, ‘My Church, My Lady’ sees the singer-songwriter draw inspiration from both love and unwavering devotion. “My Church, My Lady recalls an eternal love that never burns out and describes the challenges faced when you put total faith in another,” he said of the new single. Check it out below.

Released last week, the track marked the first new music to be shared from the emerging British artist since his breakthrough EP, and also arrived ahead of his upcoming headline slot in London.

Set to take place tonight (October 9), the event will see Lawrence take to the stage at the Omeara in the UK capital, and will be his only headline performance of the year.

The event is expected to see Lawrence break into some of his most popular hits to date, including the breakout singles ‘No Good For Me’, ‘Empty House’, ‘Tomorrow’, ‘BeGod’ and ‘Evelyn’ – tracks which led to Sir Elton John praising him as one of the UK’s most “brilliant” new talents. Find any remaining tickets here.