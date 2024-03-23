Josh Freese to rejoin A Perfect Circle for 2024 North American tour

Josh Freese will rejoin A Perfect Circle for their upcoming North American joint headline tour, 13 years after he last played with the band.

A Perfect Circle’s joint tour with Puscifer and Primer was announced in November, and will kick off on April 2 in Boston. Any remaining tickets can be found here.

The ‘Sessanta Tour’ is celebrating Maynard James Keenan’s 60th birthday, and it will see the three bands rotating in and out over the course of a night.

Drummer Freese, who also permanently joined Foo Fighters in 2023, had been a member of A Perfect Circle from 1998 to 2012, and will play with them again for the first leg of the ‘Sessanta Tour’.

Freese will play all dates up until April 20 in Los Angeles, after which he will meet up with the Foo Fighters, and Puscifer’s Gunnar Olsen will sit in for him.

Writing on Instagram, Freese said: “Happy to report that for the first time in 13 years I’ll be going out with A Perfect Circle on the upcoming ‘Sessanta’ tour.”

“Due to my schedule with the Foo Fighters, I’ll be having to jump off after the Hollywood Bowl on April 20. Gunnar from Puscifer will be filling in on the remaining dates (maybe a little Tim Alexander too?) There’s a chance I’ll be able to show up to another gig or two after that if time allows but for now that’s the plan. A Perfect Circle has always been a very special band for me and I’m really looking forward to getting out and playing these songs again.”

A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primer will play:

APRIL:

02 – Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

03 – Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

05 – Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

06 – Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07 – Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

09 – Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10 – Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

12 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

13 – The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

16 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

17 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

18 – San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

20 – Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Bowl

21 – Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

23 – West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

25 – Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

26 – Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

30 – Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

MAY:

01 – Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

02 – Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

04 – Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

The joint tour marks A Perfect Circle’s first run of shows since 2018, when they embarked on both US and European dates in support of their fourth studio album ‘Eat The Elephant’.

Keenan, meanwhile, is currently helping to train Mike Tyson ahead of his boxing match against Jake Paul on July 20.