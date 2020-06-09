Josh Homme, Alison Mosshart and more remember Anthony Bourdain on second anniversary of his death

Josh Homme, Alison Mosshart and more have marked the second anniversary of Anthony Bourdain’s death by posting tributes to the late US chef.

Bourdain took his own life at the age of 61 on June 8, 2018. He was in Strasbourg, France at the time filming for the Netflix series Parts Unknown.

Earlier today, Queens Of The Stone Age‘s frontman Homme took to Instagram to share an image of himself and Bourdain which he captioned: “I miss you.”

The Kills‘ singer Mosshart, who made an appearance in a 2016 episode of Parts Unknown, shared a black and white photobooth snap of herself and the late star. “I miss your boots on the ground AB,” she captioned the post, before signing off with the black heart emoji.

Podcast host Joe Rogan, meanwhile, wrote of his admiration for Bourdain in a lengthy Instagram message alongside a portrait of the chef that adorns a wall of his studio.

“I just thought he was one of the coolest people alive,” he wrote, “and that his perspective and insight would navigate him through the most difficult of waters that many people encounter in life.

“To this day I’ll think about him and wonder if I could have steered him into a better place if I was around during his last day.”

Last week, all 12 seasons of Parts Unknown were made available to stream on Netflix. The final run of the show aired in 2018 and focused on such locations as Kenya, Indonesia and Bourdain’s native New York City.