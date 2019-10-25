Josh Homme’s ‘Desert Sessions’ unveil ‘Crucifire’ video

It's predictably mad

A new video has arrived for ‘Crucifire’, taken from the latest edition of Josh Homme‘s Desert Sessions.

The Queens of The Stone Age frontman announced the resurrection of his musical collective at the start of October after an absence of sixteen years.

The collective’s latest star-studded line-up includes the likes of Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), and Mike Kerr (Royal Blood) alongside Scissor Sisters stalwart Jake Shears.

‘Crucifire’ sees Kerr take on lead vocals, and it’s been accompanied by an outlandish cartoon video. The retro clip starts with a huge grid of televisions exploding before we later see a group of soldiers with televisions for heads.