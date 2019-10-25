Josh Homme’s ‘Desert Sessions’ unveil ‘Crucifire’ video
It's predictably mad
A new video has arrived for ‘Crucifire’, taken from the latest edition of Josh Homme‘s Desert Sessions.
The Queens of The Stone Age frontman announced the resurrection of his musical collective at the start of October after an absence of sixteen years.
- Read more: The Big Read – Josh Homme’s Desert Sessions: “I’m like a tour guide heading deep into the heart of bizarre”
The collective’s latest star-studded line-up includes the likes of Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), and Mike Kerr (Royal Blood) alongside Scissor Sisters stalwart Jake Shears.
‘Crucifire’ sees Kerr take on lead vocals, and it’s been accompanied by an outlandish cartoon video. The retro clip starts with a huge grid of televisions exploding before we later see a group of soldiers with televisions for heads.
It comes on the same day that the latest ‘Desert Sessions’ record has been released to the wider world.
In a four-star review of ‘Desert Sessions Vol 11/12‘, NME‘s Leonie Cooper described it as “reckless abandon from an all-rock-star cast.”
“Overall, there’s enough rock star swagger here to live vicariously through, and the sense that the Joshua Tree party will ride again for years to come. So crack open that fancy bottle and let your hair down,” our verdict stated.