‘Josh Homme & Friends’ benefit gig announced with Dave Grohl, Matt Helders, Beck and more

Josh Homme has announced his one-night-only ‘Josh Homme & Friends’ benefit gig with Dave Grohl, Matt Helders, Beck and more.

The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman took to the band’s official social media accounts to share the details of the benefit gig. Taking place on March 20 at The Belasco in Los Angeles, California, ‘Josh Homme & Friends’ will be held in support of the Sweet Stuff Foundation.

Other acts set to perform include The Kills, Jesse Hughes, Bill Burr, St. Vincent, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Justin Willman, Sarah Silverman and more. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, March 8 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

According to their website, The Sweet Stuff Foundation “was founded in 2013 to give assistance to career musicians, recording engineers and their families struggling with illness and disability.”

Last year, Homme performed as part of an “all-star” Music Saves Lives benefit gig for suicide prevention.

The gig – which gave procceeds to the SAVE organisation – saw the likes of Brett Scallions (Fuel, Radiotbot), Kevin Martin (Candlebox), Orianthi, Billy Morrison (Billy Idol), Julia Lage (Vixen), Jonathan Mover (Aretha Franklin, Alice Cooper, Joe Satriani, Shakira) and Richie Kotzen, perform acoustic sets.

Elsewhere, Homme and Helders – the Arctic Monkeys drummer – have previously worked together alongside punk icon Iggy Pop on his acclaimed 2016 album ‘Post Pop Depression’.

Recently, the ‘Paper Machete’ singer spoke to NME about his “romance” with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

“Dave has been one of the longest romances I’ve had that’s worked. He’s such a good guy, but I also love his dark side. I love mixing our watercolours together like that, just in conversation. We go to this place, that I won’t name, just to eat breakfast and waffles and talk about times,” he said, opening up about his friendship with Grohl who has performed with his band over the years, with the two previously teaming up in their side project Them Crooked Vultures with Led Zeppelin‘s John Paul Jones.

In other news, Queens Of The Stone Age are set to kick off their Spring 2024 US tour with Royal Blood soon.

The string of southeastern shows will kick off on May 6 in Portsmouth, Virginia. From there, Josh Homme and co will make stops in Wilmington, North Carolina, North Charleston, South Carolina and Hollywood, Florida. Visit here to purchase tickets

Elsewhere, the band recently reflected on their decision to step up and headline the 2024 edition of Download Festival.