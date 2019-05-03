Queens Of The Stone Age frontman previously released 10 albums with his side project from 1997-2003

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has hinted that a new Desert Sessions album could be on the way.

The Desert Sessions was a collective of musicians led by Homme between 1997-2003 which saw the group release 10 records. The final instalment of The Desert Sessions – Volume 10: ‘I Heart Disco’ was released in September 2003.

During that time, Josh worked on The Desert Sessions with everyone from PJ Harvey, Mark Lanegan, Twiggy Ramirez and Nick Oliveri to Dean Ween, Jesse Hughes and Brant Bjork.

Now after a long hiatus, it appears that Homme may be working on a new album.

Taking to the QOTSA Instagram page, he wrote: “I wonder if anyone’s been recording in the desert?” before adding the hashtags #desert #sessions #11 and #12.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

A new Desert Sessions album was previously hinted at in 2014. At the time Homme said: “As far as Desert Sessions goes, I was going to do a Desert Sessions this year but we did some Eagles (Of Death Metal) recording instead.”

He continued: “Because Desert Sessions works best at a certain time of the year, when everything slows and everyone takes a deep breath out. At the end of the year, in that December-January timeframe, everyone has exhaled. And post-exhale is the time to do something like that. So if I miss that window… I miss that window.”

But a new LP never saw the light of day.

Homme previously opened up about an incident which saw the frontman getting his “ass kicked” by homophobes after they targeted his brother.

“My brother Jason is gay, and at an early age I grew a dislike for bullies,” said Homme. “Jason is two years older than me but I am bigger and always took on a protective role.

“I got my ass kicked a number of times and I was always proud to do it when it was in defence of our family name.”

He also previously spoke out against bullying in an interview with NME, saying: “My whole life, I hate watching people get bullied and so, in a manner of speaking, you turn and you try to bully the bully. I have done that many times. I’m the only one with a mic so I think sometimes it perhaps looks like I’m bullying somebody – and I actually am.”

“The idea is to have our audience be an open-minded group of individuals,” Homme added.