"Maybe I will actually be 69 one day and maybe I could have something to say too"

Josh Homme has said working with Iggy Pop on their collaborative album ‘Post Pop Depression’ was the coolest thing he’s ever been a part of.

Speaking to NME about the 2015 record which earned Pop his first Grammy nomination, the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman said it had been a life-long dream to work with the Stooges frontman.

“For years I’d said, ‘Oh man, if I worked with Iggy, I’d do this’ but of course, that changed. I’m really glad we worked together in that moment, at that time, because he was 69 years old and he had something to say,” said Homme. “Maybe I will actually be 69 one day and maybe I could have something to say too.”

The record, which features tracks such as ‘Gardenia’ and ‘American Valhalla’, saw Iggy Pop assemble a star-studded backing band featuring Homme, his QOTSA bandmate Dean Fertita on bass and Arctic Monkeys‘ Matt Helders on drums.

On the process of working with the Godfather of Punk, Homme revealed he put everything into it.

“That’s the moment when every trick you’ve saved and everything you’ve ever held back, that’s the exact moment to release all those things,” said Homme. “Sometimes you find yourself holding back for a reason you don’t understand and find yourself never letting go. So I told Iggy, ‘I’m not holding anything back, I’m not saving anything, this is that moment’.”

This year has seen both Pop and Homme release new albums- Pop, with ‘Free‘ a collection of ten songs on which he largely lends his voice to tracks composed by artists Noveller and Leron Thomas and for Homme, his latest Desert Sessions project.

Vol. 11/12 of Desert Sessions, entitled ‘Arrivederci Despair/Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels‘, sees Homme collaborate with the likes of Primus’ Les Claypool, Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

There is also an unknown on the record, Töôrnst Hülpft, who features on the Desert Sessions track ‘Chic Tweetz’. After Homme claimed that Hülpft was a random person who just turned up at the studio one day, fans are speculating that in fact he could be a famous rock n’ roller such as Trent Reznor or Dave Grohl, posing as the Finnish lyricist.

Meanwhile, Homme and Grohl also teased the potential of a Them Crooked Vultures reunion, with both saying fans shouldn’t rule it out. The supergroup also includes Led Zepellin’s John Paul Jones and the trio haven’t played together for over a decade.