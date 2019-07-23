White was the special guest on the latest edition of Homme's 'Alligator Hour' radio show

Jack White was the latest guest on Josh Homme‘s Beats 1 radio show Alligator Hour, where the two artists discussed a range of topics including the expectations that are placed on them as artists, the pressures of having a fan following and who would win in a fight between the two of them.

The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman began hosting the show in 2015, shortly after Beats 1 was launched alongside Apple Music.

White joined Homme over the weekend for the latest edition of Alligator Hour where they broached a number of subjects, including White’s recent admission that he doesn’t carry a mobile phone.

“What I don’t like is the generalisation of different cultures,” White said. “If you generalise everything about them, usually that’s considered a politically incorrect thing to do. If someone says: ‘How do you record your album, Jack?’ I say I record it on tape. OK, I got my headline: ‘Jack White hates all technology’. Got it. That’s not what I said. You’re just asking what I prefer, but then it becomes – now I’m defending what I’m actually doing in real life and I shouldn’t have to do that.

White also spoke about his belief that “the artist is not at the service of the people”.

“The best thing about being any kind of artist, a painter or sculptor, you start off your day not giving a fuck what anyone thinks,” he explained. “Then there’s moments when people tap you on the shoulder and try to get you to care about what everyone else thinks and remind you the artist is in service of the people. The artist is not at the service of the people. It’s only when artists can interact and can share with other people.”

Homme replied: “It’s a dangerous thing to circle back and listen to what your supporters are saying or wanting. If you’re lucky enough to have a following, they’re supposed to be following you. If you go by committee now you’re following them. I think that’s how toilets are made. Swirling toilets. You cannot check with your audience. You can’t move forward.

“You have to foster this relationship and environment based on change where they can see you’re in motion because you’re either growing or dying,” he continued. “For some people that’s sales, for some people that’s a philosophical thing for inner growth and imagination, and what you’re headed for. So I see the need to keep moving, but it’s a dangerous game to play because you acknowledge you have an audience if you’re lucky enough to have one, but you could lose a portion of them every time.”

White countered by saying “you have to keep pushing,” before bringing up the recent Raconteurs reunion.

“I feel like, with The Raconteurs we just released a record. What’s cool about this to me the most when I’m staring at the mirror for hours, which I do every day, I feel most proud that I didn’t plan this year at all. I didn’t plan this record. I didn’t plan to call these guys up.”

In a lighter part of the chat, Homme and White discussed who would win in a fight between the two of them — with Homme saying that White would.

“When we were on tour? No, absolutely not,” White countered. “But I don’t know why that’s such a thing [for them to fight].”

“See, that’s so us, that we would both say the other,” Homme said, before White argued that Homme is “like six inches taller than me”.

“I’m actually a hugger,” Homme replied.

Earlier this month, Homme was joined by Dave Grohl, Alex Turner and Matt Helders as they all went to see the Australian punk band The Chats play in LA.