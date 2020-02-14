A psychedelic video for ‘If You Run’, the latest cut from Desert Sessions’ ‘Vol. 11/ 12’, has been released.

Directed by filmmaker Rio Hackford, the video sees Josh Homme pick up a mysterious hitchhiker (played by DS newcomer Libby Grace). Following them on a sinister trip through the Joshua Tree desert, the video culminates in a freakishly hallucinatory finale set at the famed Rancho De La Luna studio.

“The video was inspired by Josh bringing an unknown Libby Grace into the Desert Sessions arena to show her haunting magic to the world, Hackford explained. “Homme, Sweeney and I are some of the only people who have heard Libby’s music, so the idea of them introducing her to the players and recording process lit the fuse. The song lent itself perfectly to the lonesome desert landscape and the spell that the Rancho can cast on anyone that passes through its doors.”

Watch the ‘If You Run’ video below:

Elsewhere, inspired by the frequent misspelling of the Desert Sessions, Homme’s collaborative motley crew have launched the ‘Dessert Sessions: Feral Recipes for the Joyful Destruction of Taste Buds’, a unique collection of otherworldly recipes created and inspired by the music of the Desert Sessions. Cheese stuffed meat rings, sardine topped doughnut cakes, avocado and sour cream gelatin plates are just some of the recipes on offer.

Fans can try their hands at something from the virtual cookbook here and share their creations by tagging #dessertsessions.

Last month, Desert Sessions shared a bizarre video for their song ‘Easier Said Than Done’.

The Chapman Baehler-directed clip is an unnerving watch, with Desert Sessions frontman Josh Homme leading a gang of bewildering acts – from urinating on fascists to rollerskating and setting people on fire.