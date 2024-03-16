Josh Homme on Them Crooked Vultures reunion: “I would love to get the band back together”

Josh Homme has said he “would love” to reunite his supergroup Them Crooked Vultures.

The band (also consisting of Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones) released their self-titled debut album in 2009, and have not release any new music since then.

However, in a new Reddit AMA series, the Queens of the Stone Age frontman has said he “would love to get the band back together”. In a video response to a question asking about the supergroup’s comeback, Homme stipulated: “It’s sort of not my job to put Vultures back together, that’s Dave [Grohl]’s job. My job is to dance around, write words, and try to write some music.”

Advertisement

Homme then clarified: “I really want to — Dave [Grohl] knows this. I really want Vultures to get back together and do one more round.”

Grohl has previously expressed his own hopes that Vultures would reform in 2021, saying that “I hope that someday we do it again.”

He also went on to describe how the supergroup began, telling Medicine At Midnight Radio on Apple Music Hits that the idea began when he was invited to give the members of Led Zeppelin an award in London. “Them Crooked Vultures is a dream band for any drummer because I got to be a part of this three-piece rhythm section because Josh isn’t just a soloist,” he began.

​“Josh plays the drums. He plays the guitar like a drummer and John Paul Jones is the greatest rock’n’roll bass player in the history of music. When we sat down to start playing, it was about 30 seconds to a minute and we realised this is a real band.”

Though Vultures have not released any new music, they did briefly reunite in 2022 to play at the late Taylor Hawkins’ tribute concert.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, NME spoke to Homme last year about his long-standing friendship with Grohl: “Yeah. Dave has been one of the longest romances I’ve had that’s worked. He’s such a good guy, but I also love his dark side. I love mixing our watercolours together like that, just in conversation. We go to this place, that I won’t name, just to eat breakfast and waffles and talk about times.”

In other news, Queens fo the Stone Age will go on tour in the US with Royal Blood and The Struts as support. Visit here for tickets and check out the full dates below:

APRIL

1 – Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome *

2 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place *

3 – Saskatoon, SK, Sasktel Centre *

5 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre *

8 – Oshawa, ON, Tribute Communities Centre *

9 – Kingston, ON, Leon’s Centre *

10 – London, ON, Budweiser Gardens *

12 – Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre *

13 – Laval, QC, Bell Place *

14 – Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre *

16 – Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre *

17 – Halifax, NS, Scotiabank Centre *

MAY

2 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

4 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

6 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #

7 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

8 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery #

10 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

11 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

JULY

4 – Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest at Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

5 – Bassano del Grappa, IT @ AMA Music Festival

6 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

* = w/ The Struts

# = w/ Royal Blood