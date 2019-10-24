Josh Homme says Motorhead’s Lemmy was meant to be part of latest Desert Sessions

The legendary rocker died in 2015.

Josh Homme has revealed how he had originally envisaged the late Lemmy Kilmister taking part in his latest Desert Sessions project.

The Queens of The Stone Age frontman announced the resurrection of his musical collective at the beginning of October, after an absence of sixteen years.

The collective’s latest star-studded line-up includes the likes of Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), and Mike Kerr (Royal Blood), but Homme says he also planned a role for Kilmister – prior to the Motorhead frontman’s death in December 2015.

Kilmister agreed to appear alongside Gibbons, but Homme’s work on Iggy Pop ‘s acclaimed 2016 album ‘Post Pop Depression’ meant that the Desert Sessions was unexpectedly delayed until after the legendary rocker’s death.

“I really need to push harder when I feel something really strongly,” Homme told the LA Times.

“This is an opportunity to play Cupid [between musicians] and to watch and sonically capture that love affair.”

At the time of Kilmister’s passing, Homme described him as “one of the last REAL rock n roll motherfuckers”.

Homme wrote on Instagram: “I’m pissed off Lem is dead. This sucks. One of the last REAL rock n roll motherfuckers has crossed over & I miss him. He was true to himself without question.

“He knew, there was no other pathway. A no bullshit, one of a kind, sharp tongued, hard livin’, un-PC, stylish, hilarious & flat out genuine badass leader. He didn’t give a fuck about yer peanut gallery, your anonymous opinion in the comment section or your fragile fucking sensibilities.

He added: “The rest of these posers are trying to sell you water & champagne or are “building their brand”… Just Fucking snake oil salesmen. Toads. Greedy jive ass turkeys. Panderers. Hacks. Followers. Desperate for fame.”

Meanwhile, Homme recently teased that the Desert Sessions will soon hit the road for a world tour.