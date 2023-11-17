Josh Homme says he’s “all clear” from cancer and reflects on recent “heartache”

Josh Homme has said he is now “all clear” from cancer, and opened up about the “heartache” he’s experienced over the past 18 months.

The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman spoke to ITV News recently while out on the group’s current UK and Ireland tour, which kicked off in Manchester on Tuesday (November 14).

Homme told the programme that nine people he knew had passed away in the last year-and-a-half, including his former QOTSA bandmate Mark Lanegan and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“I had a little heartache, and I had a little of this and a little of that,” the musician said. “But also I’ve never learned so much so quickly. So I’m sort of thankful for it all at the end, because I feel closer to the things that I truly love.”

Homme was then asked where he was at with his cancer treatment, to which he responded: “I’m good. I’m all clear.”

The frontman revealed over the summer that he had undergone surgery for cancer last year, and that it was successful. He did not share any further details about his illness at the time, but said he was “extremely thankful that I’ll get through this” (via The Guardian).

Homme told ITV News that he now “feel[s] the best I’ve felt all year”, saying his children have helped him through the tough period.

“It’s OK to be broad and say ‘Dark times come’, but I guess more than ever I’m just trying to look for the light, you know?” You can watch the video interview in full above.

In March 2022, a court granted Homme temporary sole legal custody of the three children he shares with his ex-wife Brody Dalle pending a custody hearing.

Homme subsequently shared a rare statement on the situation, confirming that Dalle was not allowed to contact the family, including Homme, his parents and the former couple’s three children.

Speaking back in June, Homme said his cancer diagnosis was “just the cherry on top of an interesting time period”.

Queens Of The Stone Age’s 2023 UK and Ireland tour is set to continue in Glasgow tomorrow night (November 18) ahead of dates in Birmingham, Stockton-on-Tees and Dublin. Find any remaining tickets here.

In a four-star review of the band’s show at The O2 in London this week, NME wrote: “There’s no denying that the five-piece are one of the greatest rock bands on the planet.”

Next summer, Queens Of The Stone Age will headline Download 2024 alongside Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy.