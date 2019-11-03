Josh Homme says he’s “always ready to be in Them Crooked Vultures again”

It comes after Dave Grohl said the supergroup were “technically still a band"

Josh Homme has spoken on whether or not rock supergroup Them Crooked Vultures will ever release any new music.

Formed in 2009, the group consisted of the Queens of The Stone Age frontman, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones.

While they haven’t performed together in over a decade, Grohl recently said that fans shouldn’t rule out the possibility of the group joining forces once more.

“Technically we’re still a band,” he explained. “We practise once every decade, and we’re coming up on another decade, aren’t we? I don’t have any official news but there’s always something cooking.”

Homme has now weighed in, saying he’s always ready to get things going again with the band.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said: “The ironic thing is that we all want to do another Vultures record and I think everyone has certain roles they play in the Vultures, and in all honesty, I feel like [that’s] part of Dave’s role — since he got it together the first time by saying, ‘Hey, do you wanna try this?’ — I feel like that’s part of in his job description in Vultures. I have my various things that I’m supposed to do I think, but that isn’t one of them.”

Going on to say that he is open to doing more Them Crooked Vultures music, he said: “I’m always ready to be in Them Crooked Vultures again. I don’t chase, you know.”

“I think, ultimately, these things happen when they’re supposed to, and I don’t have much experience in forcing things to happen like that,” he added. “When you’re playing music, people come together because they want to and not from a sense of need or desperation. I think that’s the best reason to come together.”

