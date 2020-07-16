Josh Homme says he’s open to playing with Kyuss again

Josh Homme has spoken about working with his former band, Kyuss.

The Queens Of The Stone Age, Eagles Of Death Metal and Them Crooked Vultures musician was talking about his first band – the stoner rock group who disbanded in 1995 – as the 25th anniversary of their final album ‘…And The Circus Leaves Town’ is marked.

Homme spoke to Kyuss World Radio about the milestone as well as his considerations about reconnecting with the band for reunions in the light of the 2011 Kyuss Lives! spin-off reunion tour, of which he didn’t take part.

“My philosophy has always been, never do a reunion, never do a sequel. It’s not what it was; it’s what it is. And that’s kind of how I’ve felt,” Homme said of the matter [via Blabbermouth].

In March 2012, Homme and ex-Kyuss bassist Scott Reeder filed a federal lawsuit against Brant Bjork and ex-Kyuss singer John Garcia over their involvement in Kyuss Lives!, alleging “trademark infringement and consumer fraud.”

A judge ruled later that year that Garcia and Bjork were not permitted to release any recordings under the name Kyuss Lives! and warned them that future concerts under the Kyuss Lives! mark “might continue to subject them to liability for trademark infringement.”

Homme continued to tell the radio show that he’s generally not in favour of reunions.

“A legacy that involves having been at the epicentre of a scene that got created, it’s so fragile,” he said. “It’s like an ice sculpture. And I don’t wanna be a blow dryer on that thing.”

But he didn’t completely shoot down the possibility. “That being said, I was in full support of Kyuss Lives! and I would go to the shows and I told them as much, until what Brant and, unfortunately, what John tried to do. And that was terrible.

“There have been times I thought it cannot end that way, and the only real way to end it correctly now would be to play,” Homme continued. “And because they sort of perverted the punctuation and they knocked the wing off this beautiful dragon that’s an ice sculpture, and the only way to put the motherfucking wing back on would be to [play again].

“I have thought about this, especially in the last few years, to do something special, and even to make up for that mistake of Brant and, unfortunately, John, to make up for it. [I thought we should] play and give all the money away. Like, play for the fans — cover your costs and make it five bucks. Figure out a way to be, like, this is how the punctuation will end the sentence of this band. Because it was never about money — it never was about money. It never was about fame, and when it felt like that was the move they were making, I was so sad.”

Elsewhere in the chat Homme addressed the anniversary of Kyuss’ final record. “Hearing that [the album] is 25 years old, that makes me happy,” he said. “It makes me a little bit proud that I got to do something that long ago – and I’m not dead yet!”

Earlier this year Homme released two new ‘Desert Sessions’ videos – another of his side projects – in collaboration with filmmakers from the New York Film Academy.