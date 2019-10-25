Josh Homme says Queens Of The Stone Age could be “scaling back” on future tours
“After the last Queens tour, I needed to take a break"
Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme has said that the rock giants are likely to scale back on massive world tours in future.
After concluding touring for 2017’s ‘Villains’, Homme says he was left feeling burnt out by the globe-trotting jaunt.
- Read more: The Big Read – Josh Homme’s Desert Sessions: “I’m like a tour guide heading deep into the heart of bizarre”
“After the last Queens tour, I needed to take a break,” Homme told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t think that style of putting out 10 more songs and touring for two years, I could ever do again like that.”
Discussing future plans for the band, he said: “In terms of notoriety, I really have no interest in getting any bigger. And if it were a little smaller, I’d probably be fine with that because there’s nothing down that road — unless it allows me to pull musicians from a farther world to do this.”
It comes as Homme prepares to unveil his latest ‘Desert Sessions’ record to the wider world. Homme announced the resurrection of his musical collective at the beginning of October, after an absence of sixteen years.
The collective’s latest star-studded line-up includes the likes of Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), and Mike Kerr (Royal Blood), but Homme says he also planned a role for Lemmy Kilmister – prior to the Motorhead frontman’s death in December 2015.
In a four-star review of ‘Desert Sessions Vol 11/12‘, NME‘s Leonie Cooper described it as “reckless abandon from an all-rock-star cast.”
“Overall, there’s enough rock star swagger here to live vicariously through, and the sense that the Joshua Tree party will ride again for years to come. So crack open that fancy bottle and let your hair down,” our verdict stated.