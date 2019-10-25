Josh Homme says Queens Of The Stone Age could be “scaling back” on future tours

“After the last Queens tour, I needed to take a break"

Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme has said that the rock giants are likely to scale back on massive world tours in future.

After concluding touring for 2017’s ‘Villains’, Homme says he was left feeling burnt out by the globe-trotting jaunt.

“After the last Queens tour, I needed to take a break,” Homme told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t think that style of putting out 10 more songs and touring for two years, I could ever do again like that.”

Discussing future plans for the band, he said: “In terms of notoriety, I really have no interest in getting any bigger. And if it were a little smaller, I’d probably be fine with that because there’s nothing down that road — unless it allows me to pull musicians from a farther world to do this.”

It comes as Homme prepares to unveil his latest ‘Desert Sessions’ record to the wider world. Homme announced the resurrection of his musical collective at the beginning of October, after an absence of sixteen years.