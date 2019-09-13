Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme to release the first new ‘Desert Sessions’ collection in over 16 years

They're coming this October.

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme is set to release the first new ‘Desert Sessions’ collection in over 16 years, according to reports.

The Desert Sessions was a collective of musicians led by Homme between 1997-2003 which saw the release of 10 records. The final instalment of The Desert Sessions – Volume 10: ‘I Heart Disco’ was released in September 2003.

During that time, Josh worked on The Desert Sessions with everyone from PJ Harvey, Mark Lanegan, Twiggy Ramirez and Nick Oliveri to Dean Ween, Jesse Hughes and Brant Bjork.

Now, according to the New York Times, Homme will release ‘Volumes 11 and 12’ in the series this October. Said to be recorded in Joshua Tree, California last year, the new ‘Dessert Sessions’ will see Homme collaborating with a new host of musicians including ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Les Claypool, Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa and Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shars.

The new sessions are said to consist of eight songs and will be released across two instalments via Matador Records.

There are rumours Jack White could also appear on the latest ‘Desert Session’ project.

Back in July, Homme joined The Raconteurs onstage in Los Angeles for a rousing rendition of ‘Blue Veins’, a week after Jack White appeared on Homme’s ‘Alligator Hour’ Beats 1 radio show, where they held forth on a variety of topics from artistic autonomy to who would win in a fight between them.

Earlier this year, Homme teased a revival of the sessions on his Instagram, writing: “I wonder if anyone’s been recording in the desert.”

A new Desert Sessions album was previously hinted at in 2014 but never materialised. At the time Homme said: “As far as Desert Sessions goes, I was going to do a Desert Sessions this year but we did some Eagles (Of Death Metal) recording instead.”

He continued: “Because Desert Sessions works best at a certain time of the year, when everything slows and everyone takes a deep breath out. At the end of the year, in that December-January timeframe, everyone has exhaled. And post-exhale is the time to do something like that. So if I miss that window… I miss that window.”