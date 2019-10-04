Josh Homme teases Desert Sessions world tour

Will the all-star collective hit the road?

Josh Homme has seemingly teased that a Desert Sessions world tour is “coming soon”.

The Queens of The Stone Age frontman announced the resurrection of his musical collective last week, after an absence of sixteen years.

As fans gear up for the 11th and 12th volumes of the Desert Sessions to arrive on October 25, it seems that he’ll be taking the project on the road.

When fans visit the “world tour” section of the official Desert Sessions website, they’re greeted with a blank list of dates and the all-important words “coming soon”.

This time around, Homme has recruited the likes of Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters), Mike Kerr (Royal Blood), Carla Azar (Autolux, Jack White), Les Claypool (Primus), Matt Sweeney and Matt Berry (star of The IT Crowd, Garth Merenghi’s Darkplace, What We Do in the Shadows, Toast of London) as well as Libby Grace and Töôrnst Hülpft for his latest sessions project.

It comes after the Desert Sessions began life in 1997 before concluding in 2003 after the release of 10 records. The final instalment of The Desert Sessions – Volume 10: ‘I Heart Disco’ was released in September 2003. During that time, Josh worked on The Desert Sessions with the likes of PJ Harvey, Mark Lanegan, Twiggy Ramirez, former QOTSA bandmate Nick Oliveri, Dean Ween, Eagles Of Death Metal‘s Jesse Hughes and Brant Bjork.

Speaking to NME for last week’s Big Read, Homme explained how the group began recording after they headed out to the Californian desert in December 2018.

“There’s a bit of mental disrobing that goes on as you drive to the desert.” Homme explained.

“As a musician, particularly in this day and age, you have a bit of armour on to protect yourself from grabbing hands and chatting mouths and closed ears. You do it to insulate yourself. But on the way to Joshua Tree, you take a lot of that off – which is ultimately a combination of insecurity and bravado – and you really empty your pockets of the residual of trying to protect yourselves.”