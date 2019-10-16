Prepare yourselves...

Josh Homme has shared a hilarious new promo for the forthcoming 11th and 12th Volumes of his ‘Desert Sessions’.

In the clip which you can view below, the Queens of The Stone Age frontman can be seen starting to hold a Satanic seance before director Liam Lynch (who has previously directed and appeared in several comedic Queens of The Stone Age promos) walks in on him.

“What are you doing?” Lynch asks as he walks in with Carla Azar, who is a guest on the record, and catches Homme in the act. The embarrassed singer replies: “It’s a promo for ‘Desert Sessions'”.

The album is due out on October 25 and features the likes of Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters), Mike Kerr (Royal Blood), Carla Azar (Autolux, Jack White), Les Claypool (Primus), Matt Sweeney and Matt Berry (star of The IT Crowd, Garth Merenghi’s Darkplace, What We Do in the Shadows, Toast of London).

Speaking to NME for a recent Big Read, Homme explained why he chose the current crop of artists to feature on the new record.

“It should read funny on paper”, he explained. “That way, it’s interesting before it even starts. I’ve been doing these long enough to understand the bizarre chemistry that’s necessary and to know that it should seem like it’s from disparate ends of the Earth.

“All of this is about seeing how far down the river goes. Where does it start? Where does it end? And allowing yourself to be swept away with the pace of that river,” he added.

Homme recently teased that a ‘Desert Sessions’ world tour might be coming soon.