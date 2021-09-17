Josh Homme’s daughter has been granted a temporary restraining order against him

Content warning: This story contains discussion and descriptions of alleged domestic violence.

Josh Homme’s 15-year-old daughter, Camille, has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order against the musician.

According to TMZ, the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman will be required to keep a distance of at least 100 yards between himself and Camille, and will not allowed to make any contact with her.

The temporary restraining order, approved by a judge in Santa Monica over the weekend, will be valid until a formal hearing takes place later in court in in September.

The news comes after it was reported last Thursday (September 9) that Homme’s two sons, Wolf (aged five) and Orrin (10), filed through their mother, The Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle, restraining orders against Homme in both Los Angeles and Santa Monica courts. Their requests were denied.

TMZ reports that Camille had asked for her temporary restraining order to be extended to include Wolf and Orrin, but had such a request denied.

Camille’s filing reportedly contained accusations echoing those of Wolf and Orrin’s, including allegations that Homme “abuses them physically and emotionally with flicks to the ear, put-downs, threats against their mother [and her boyfriend] and groping of the boys’ privates”.

In response to Camille’s restraining order, Homme’s attorney, Susan E. Wiesner, said in a statement to TMZ that they “believed” that Homme’s ex-wife Dalle had filed for the temporary restraining order as an act of “retaliation”.

Wiesner told the publication: “We believe that this DV, which was prepared by Brody, in her handwriting on the forms, was filed in retaliation for Josh obtaining a TRO against Brody for her physical abuse of Josh, among other things involving the children.”

In a statement issued to TMZ through a representative, Camille Homme disputed this characterisation of the restraining order and declared that she had indeed written it herself – and not as a vessel for her mother’s “retaliation”.

“My DVRO isn’t fake and was NOT written by my Mom! It’s a means to an end,” she said. “Everything in there is something I SAW, EXPERIENCED, and HEARD and is 100 per cent true. To deny that is to deny the human right of free speech. I wish I could’ve protected my brothers under it, but unfortunately, the law says otherwise.”

NME has reached out to a representative for Dalle for comment.

In last week’s report, Wiesner told TMZ that Dalle “has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

In a later statement, Wiesner added: “The allegations made by Ms. Dalle against Mr. Homme are categorically false. In order to protect the children, we will not be making any further statements.”

Dalle had taken out a restraining order against Homme following their 2019 divorce, claiming he showed up at her house and head-butted her. Homme later took out a protection order against Dalle, alleging she would show up at events he was attending to trigger a violation of the order against him.

According to Rolling Stone, Homme’s lawyers had filed legal paperwork over Dalle’s custody of Orrin, Wolf and their daughter Camille a week before their sons tried to obtain the restraining orders.

In those documents, Homme reportedly said Dalle “refuses to return [the children] to me for my custodial time, has withheld them from school and is non-responsive as to their whereabouts”.

If you’ve been affected by domestic violence in the UK you can contact Refuge’s freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. In the US, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline on 1800 799 7233.