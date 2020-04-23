Watch Josh Klinghoffer as Pluralone cover Big Thief’s ‘Not’

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has shared a cover Big Thief’s ‘Not’ under his Pluralone moniker – watch it below.

Taken from Big Thief’s 2019 album, ‘Two Hands’, ‘Not’ seems to be a favourite among many other musicians, including The National’s Matt Berninger, who covered it last year at a benefit concert.

Klinghoffer explained that he became a fan of the Brooklyn band after a friend of his played him a performance of theirs from The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“Last year, one of my best friends played me a band he saw on the Late Night with Stephen Colbert. I can’t recall if I said ‘whoa’ or ‘wow’ or both, but it was a very pleasant smack in the face,” Klinghoffer said of the first time he learned about Big Thief. “A few days later he and I went to a show and on the way, he played me more of their music. Hooked.

“I realized I hadn’t felt this much love for a new band in twenty years. That was both sad and disturbing. I’m not sure who it says what about, but regardless, I was head-over-heals in love with Big Thief. We got to see them in Santa Ana a month or so later and it’s been really fun to feel so excited by a newer band.”

He continued: “I’ve listened to this song about 7,319 times and still replace an ‘a’ for a ‘the’, and a ‘bed’ for a ‘breath’, but nevertheless, I love this song. I love all their songs, but this was the first one I ever heard and I played a lot, and though I’m a whole step lower than they are normally, I feel like I shouldn’t post this because it’s almost like I’m doing an impression. I’m not, it’s just really comfortable for me to sing.”

Klinghoffer concluded by saying: “Again, I love this song (I heard Obama likes it too), I love this band, and I love my friend for showing them to me, among many other things and reasons. Here’s to great bands and great friends.”

It was announced in December that Klinghoffer would be leaving the Chilis after 10 years as they welcomed back former guitarist John Frusciante, who Klinghoffer originally replaced back in 2009.

Klinghoffer has said that there’s no hard feelings between him and Red Hot Chili Peppers following his departure.

Last week, Big Thief shared a new five-track album of unreleased demos to support their road crew.

‘Demos Vol. 1 – Topanga Canyon, CA – Feb 2018’ is made up of recordings from the sessions for the band’s two 2019 albums, ‘UFOF’ and ‘Two Hands’.

The new record features three completely unheard songs, along with two full-band reworkings of songs from vocalist Adrianne Lenker’s 2018 debut solo album ‘abysskiss’.