Don’t Stop Believin’: Journey announce 50th anniversary UK and Ireland arena tour with Cheap Trick

Journey have announced a 50th anniversary UK and Ireland arena tour, kicking off this autumn. Check out the details below.

The ‘Freedom Tour’ will kick off at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on October 30, followed by stops in Glasgow, Dublin, Liverpool, Birmingham and more. It will close out at The O2 in London on November 17.

Support will come from special guests Cheap Trick across all dates.

The run follows a lengthy trek across the US which will include a massive stadium tour with Def Leppard from July.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 1) at 10am GMT, and you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Pre-sales will also begin from Wednesday (28) and Thursday (29) this week.

“It’s been too long since we’ve seen you all!” said lead guitarist Neal Schon in a statement. “We are all very excited to be coming back to the UK and playing with our good friends Cheap Trick, who I’ve known and played with since the ’70s. It’s going to be a great party for all!”

Journey’s most recent album was 2022’s ‘Freedom’, their first full-length LP in over a decade.

Journey’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

OCTOBER

30 – CARDIFF, Utilita Arena Cardiff

31 – NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

NOVEMBER

02 – GLASGOW, OVO Hydro

04 – BELFAST, SSE Arena Belfast

05 – DUBLIN, 3Arena

08 – MANCHESTER, AO Arena

09 – LEEDS, first direct Arena

11 – LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena

13 – BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena Birmingham

16 – NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena

17 – LONDON, O2 Arena

The ‘Don’t Stop Believin” rockers are currently on tour in the US now, which will continue throughout March, April, July, August and September. Last year also saw them embark on a co-headlining world tour with Mötley Crüe, which took place between February and August 2023.

Journey formed back in San Francisco 1973, releasing their self-titled debut two years later. However, Journey members Schon and Jonathan Cain have been feuding with one another in recent years.

After suing their former band mates, Ross Valory and Steve Smith, claiming they “launched a coup” to take control, they soon turned on each other and even went so far as to hire off-duty police to guard their respective dressing rooms last year.

Among contributing reasons for the souring of their relationship includes Cain’s decision to play at Donald Trump’s infamous resort, Mar-A-Lago, prompting Schon to file a cease-and-desist against him.