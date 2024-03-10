Joy Again announce split and details of debut album

Joy Again have announced their split after ten years of making music.

The Philadelphia indie-rock band took to social media to reveal the news of their breakup – no official reason for the split has been given.

“Hi everyone – after 10 years we’ve decided to end Joy Again,” they wrote. “We have so much love and respect for one another and calling it quits is extremely sad for everyone involved, but it feels like an appropriate time to move on. We’ve had an incredible time together through writing and recording, to being in the studio and on the road. We’re truly going to miss it so much.

Advertisement

The band then shared their upcoming tour will be cancelled in light of their breakup. However, Joy Again also revealed details of their debut album ‘Song and Dance’, whilst will be released on June 28. “We’re so proud of this body of work – it represents our love for each other and all the ups and downs we’ve been through in all our years together,” the wrote.

“All of this has been a long time coming and we hope you understand that this decision is best for us. We’ll always be making new music, whether together or apart you can always expect to hear something new from us and the projects we pursue in the future. Thanks for sharing this past decade with us, Joy Again.”

Joy Again have been performing for ten years, where they have performed with the likes of Clairo, and opened for Snail Mail on their 2022 tour. The band consisted of singer and guitarist Sachi DiSerafino, singer and guitarist Arthur Shea, keyboardist Blaise O’Brien, bassist Kieran Ferris, keyboardist Zachary Tyndall, and drummer Will Butera.

The band rose to acclaim when their 2016 song ‘Looking Out For You’ went viral on TikTok. It has been used in over 270,000 videos so far.