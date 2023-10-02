Joy Anonymous announce new album ‘Cult Classics’ and share single ‘I Did You Wrong’

Joy Anonymous have announced their new album ‘Cult Classic’ and have shared their latest single ‘I Did You Wrong’.

Speaking of the LP in a press release, the London-based dance duo – comprised of Henry Counsell and Louis Curran – said: “‘Cult Classics’ is the soundtrack of Joy Anonymous meetings over the past two years. It began in Imogen Heap’s house in Romford where we spent two weeks working with various friends and new collaborators to form the skeletons of what was to become the album you hear today.”

They continued: “Then we took these sounds on tour and tested them out in meetings around the world, honing and developing the sound on the move. Joy Anonymous is a movement where people feel included and feel safe to share expression and emotion. We have tried to capture that in the sound, process and delivery of this album.”

Advertisement

To celebrate the announcement of their album, Joy Anonymous have also released the lead single of the LP, ‘I Did You Wrong’. The track features Counsell’s soulful vocals over a beat that recalls the bittersweet tones of The Avalanches.

Speaking of the single, the duo shared: “‘I Did You Wrong’ is a song written about a personal journey on discovering joy and the wrong turns taken, to find that joy is just embracing all feelings, not just putting a smile on.”

‘Cult Classic’ is set for release on November 3 via Island Records. Pre-order the album here.

‘Cult Classics’ tracklist is

Advertisement

1.'(JOY) Beezley’s Poem’

2.’JOY (404)’

3.'(JOY) In Me All The Time’

4.'(JOY) Party Up The Street’

5.'(JOY) A Place I Belong’

6.'(JOY) How We End Up Here’

7.'(JOY) Head To The Sky’

8.'(JOY) Make Some Noise’

9.'(JOY) I Did You Wrong’

10.'(JOY) Sea Bird’

11.'(JOY) Breathe Into Me’

12.'(JOY) Weight Wings’

13.'(JOY) Now That It’s Over’

14.'(JOY) You’re In Or You’re Out’

In other news, the duo recently teamed up with Brooklyn Brewery and Universal Music for a new documentary.

Shot between London and New York, the new short film captures “an unorthodox movement that started in an unexpected moment” and explores the creative process of the viral London-based dance duo.

Joy Anonymous’ Jungle collab ‘JOY (Back On 74)’ is also out now. They will be supporting The Streets on their upcoming tour, and Fred.. Again on his Europe and US tour later this year.