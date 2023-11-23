Joy Crookes announces Gaza fundraising gig in London with Choose Love

Joy Crookes has announced plans to play a charity show in London to raise money for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The R&B singer will perform at Hackney Church in the capital on December 5, with the money raised going towards the non-governmental organisation Choose Love, who work closely with refugees and are involved on the ground in Gaza.

Tickets for the show went on sale on Wednesday (November 22), and have already sold out.

Speaking about her motivation for the show, Crookes has said: “I felt motivated to host this fundraiser alongside Choose Love because I think the devastation we’ve seen happening in Gaza in the last 40 days has been undeniably heartbreaking and the biggest humanitarian crisis I’ve ever seen in the 25 years I’ve been alive.”

“I feel like one of the greatest privileges of being a musician is our voices. We are able to be loud for those who aren’t heard. I hope we can come together on the 5th of December and create a space of love, generosity and compassion.”

Crookes’ debut studio album ‘Skin’ was released in 2021, reaching the Top Five in the UK Albums Chart. She was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2020 Brits and Best Newcomer at the 2021 MOBO Awards.

‘Skin’ was included on the shortlist for the 2022 Mercury Prize, and the same year she received nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop/R&B Act at the Brit Awards.

At Glastonbury 2022, NME caught up with Crookes backstage at Glastonbury after her slot on the Pyramid Stage. “It was surreal, absolutely surreal,” she said. “It was overwhelming in an amazing way. I ended up crying on stage because it was so overwhelming. It feels almost like meditating because it goes by so fast, but it feels like you’re doing so many things.”

This week, artists including Pulp, Lucy Dacus and Sleater-Kinney were among thousands of musicians to sign an open letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Over 4000 artists have come together to sign a letter under the collective Musicians for Palestine, demanding a ceasefire as the war in Israel and Gaza continues.