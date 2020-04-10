Joy Crookes releases brand new single, ‘Anyone But Me’

Indie singer Joy Crookes has released a brand new single today (April 10), ‘Anyone But Me’.

The follow-up to 2019 releases ‘Since I Left You’, ‘London Mine’, ‘Yah/Element’ and ‘Early’, a press statement described the new single as Crookes “exploring her relationship with her mental health and finding comfort and release in having conversations with the people around her.”

“I’ve suffered from mental health issues since I was young,” Crookes said, “I am still learning how to completely articulate what goes on in my mind. Being able to have these important conversations… has been challenging and I guess that’s why I always turned to music.

“Music has a way to soften the blow with topics like mental health – it can make situations that seem completely out of reach, tangible – especially when you feel like you’re living with another version of yourself.”

South London native Crookes also announced she’ll be heading to Australia in October to perform at indie/arts festival Splendour In The Grass.

Crookes was included in the NME 100 list, slated as an essential new artist in 2020, and has been nominated for the Brit Awards Rising Star 2020 alongside singers Celeste and Beabadoobee.

‘Anyone But Me’ is available to stream and purchase now.