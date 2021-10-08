Joy Division announce 40th anniversary vinyl edition of ‘Still’

Joy Division’s ‘Still’ is getting a 40th anniversary re-issue.

The record will be released on February 11 2022 and follows on from previous anniversary releases, ‘Unknown Pleasures’ and ‘Closer’.

‘Still’ will be a limited edition release with a ruby red sleeve and pressed on crystal clear vinyl. It will only be available to buy via New Order’s official store here.

You can see the vinyl here:

‘Still’ is a compilation album that was first released in 1981 after the death of singer Ian Curtis.

The record featured previously unreleased studio material, two non-album tracks ‘Dead Souls’ and ‘Glass’ and a live recording of Joy Division’s last ever concert, at Birmingham University.

The show included the only live performance of ‘Ceremony’ by the band, who later became New Order with the addition of Gillian Gilbert and released it as a single.

You can see the full track list below:

‘STILL’ Limited Edition Vinyl Track list

Side A

‘Exercise One’

‘Ice Age’

‘The Sound Of Music’

‘Glass’

‘The Only Mistake’

Side B

‘Walked In Line’

‘The Kill’

‘Something Must Break’

‘Dead Souls’

‘Sister Ray’

Side C

‘Ceremony’

‘Shadowplay’

‘Means To An End’

‘Passover’

‘New Dawn Fades’

‘Twenty Four Hours’

Side D

‘Transmission’

‘Disorder’

‘Isolation’

‘Decades’

‘Digital’

New Order recently returned to live performing with a homecoming show at Manchester’s Heaton Park. They are playing a further show at The O2, London on November 6.

New Order will also be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album ‘Movement’ on November 13 with a release of their Taras Shevchenk film to Youtube, which was filmed live at the Ukranian National Home, New York City on November 18 1981, five days after the release of ‘Movement’.

A second series of the official Joy Division/New Order’s hit podcast Transmissions: The Definitive Story is also in the works with more information expected soon.