Joy Division’s ‘Closer’ reissued and remastered to mark 40th anniversary

Joy Division will release a remastered edition of their second album ‘Closer’ to mark its 40th anniversary later this year.

The record, which will be pressed on crystal clear vinyl, will arrive on July 17. It follows the reissue of ‘Unknown Pleasures’ which was released in 2019.

In addition to the LP release, the non-album singles ‘Transmission’, ‘Atmosphere’ and ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ will also be reissued with remastered audio. It marks the first time they have been repressed or reissued after the collapse of Factory Records in 1992.

The announcement comes days before the 40th anniversary of Ian Curtis’ death on May 18.

Last week, Joy Division’s Peter Hook paid tribute to Kraftwerk’s Florian Schneider and opened up on how the electric pioneers proved to be one of the Manchester group’s greatest influences.

“Ian’s musical education was fantastic. He taught us about everything from The Doors to Can. He put these artists in front of Barney [Sumner, bandmate] and I and they became so important to us. Joy Division were very tied to Kraftwerk, but it wasn’t until we got to New Order and were able to afford the toys that our primary source of inspiration became, ‘Let’s rip off Kraftwerk’. Their music was beguilingly simple, but impossible to replicate,” he said.

He added: “Ian always modelled what he wanted Joy Division like from an attitude point of view on Kraftwerk, without a shadow of a doubt.”