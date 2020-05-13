Joy Division members to celebrate the life of Ian Curtis on 40th anniversary of his death

Joy Division members Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris will take part in an online event next week to celebrate the life of the late Ian Curtis 40 years on from his death.

The band’s frontman and lyricist took his own life on May 18, 1980 at the age of 23.

The 40th anniversary of Curtis’ death will fall on Monday (May 18) and a free online event, ‘Moving Through the Silence: Celebrating The Life and Legacy of Ian Curtis’, will celebrate the late musician’s life and raise money for the Manchester mental health charity Manchester Mind.

The event, which will be hosted by Headstock and DJ/writer Dave Haslam and will be live-streamed between 8PM and 10PM UK time on United We Stream, will also help mark the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The two-hour event is being billed as “a special evening of music, poetry and conversation to remember the life and legacy of Ian Curtis”, and will feature interviews with New Order‘s Sumner and Morris.

The Killers‘ frontman Brandon Flowers will also be talking about the influence that Joy Division has had on his band, while Maxine Peake and Curtis’ friend Mark Reeder will also speak.

Among those set to perform on the night are Elbow, LoneLady, the Lottery Winners and Kodaline, with more participants set to be announced this Friday (May 15).

Earlier today it was announced that Joy Division’s ‘Closer’ will be remastered and reissued later this year to celebrate 40 years since its release.